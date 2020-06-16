Priyanka Chopra Wishes Mom Madhu Chopra, Shares Collection Of Old Birthday Memories

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been practicing self-isolation along with her American singer husband Nick Jonas at their home in Los Angeles. However, the desi girl misses being with her mother Madhu Chopra as a ritual on the latter's birthday to celebrate the day together. She expressed her love for her 'backbone' and 'best friend' through social media by sharing a montage of their old memories with each other.

She captioned the video with a heartfelt note for her mother, "My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything ♥️ Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads"

Have a look:

Many of Chopra's friends from around the world commented on the post and conveyed their best wishes for Madhu Chopra on her birthday. The Bajirao Mastani actor has been away from her mother since the worldwide lockdown had been announced in March 2020 amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Priyanka Chopra had visited India along with Nick Jonas for a 'lit & chill' Holi weekend to celebrate with her close friends and family.

While under lockdown, Priyanka Chopra has been active3ly updating her social media handles to keep her fans and followers entertained. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to share the very first picture she had clicked with husband Nick Jonas to celebrate the second anniversary of their first date.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor was last seen in director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

