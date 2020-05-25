Priyanka Chopra's Sabyasachi Wedding Lehenga Recreated By Several Brides; See Pics

Celebrities are constantly in the spotlight for several reasons. Fans, in particular, want to know every minute detail about their favourite actors. And when it comes to their wedding, fans can’t stop going gaga over it, especially because fans are eager to know what their favourite celebs will look like in their wedsding outfits.

Among the many celebs that tied the knot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a bride still remains fresh in the minds of her fans. It was back in December 2018, when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a grand wedding and fans cannot get over their elegant red lehenga.

The intricate lehenga was created by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and he called it the Kanauj-Rose lehenga. The designer shared a video about what went into crafting the elaborate piece of art. And also check out Priyanka’s wedding pics.

Other brides recreating the outfit

Many brides have now been recreating Priyanka Chopra’s stunning outfit and are looking completely gorgeous. Recently a real-bride, Anuska Karki, awed netizens with the recreation of Priyanka’s wedding attire giving it a twist. The outfit is designed by Payal Keyal and she looked completely fabulous.

The bride’s lehenga had short sleeves and the dupatta was pleated sideways. Her hair, makeup, and jewellery were on point. She also sported a belt, which was a cut-out from the same fabric she donned, tied around her waist giving it a unique twist. Check out the picture below.

(Image courtesy: Pearl designer blouses and sarees, Facebook)

Apart from her, another bride, Prerna Shewakramani had donned a similar Priyanka Chopra inspired lehenga for her wedding in Muscat which was designed by Sabyasachi himself. Seeing the lehenga, fans quickly rememberd Priyanka Chopra and also specified it in the comments section. Fans also loved the way, Prerna Shewakramani pulled off the outfit. Check out the picture and a few comments below.

Indian woman wrestler Babita Phogat, who tied the knot with Vivek Suhag, also picked the same red embellished lehenga that Priyanka Chopra wore at her Hindu wedding. And also Mona Singh’s outfit was very similar to Priyanka’s wedding attire. Check out her photo here!

