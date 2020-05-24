Priyanka Chopra's 'What's Your Raashee' And Other Memorable Bollywood Movies On Astrology

There are several movies in Bollywood that are based on fate, predictions, and astrology. Many people believe that celestial bodies and planets have a huge impact on everyone’s life. Actor Priyanka Chopra's What's Your Rashee is one such movie. Here we have compiled several other Bollywood movies about astrology. Read ahead to know more.

Here are Bollywood films based on astrology and predictions

1. What’s Your Raashee?

What’s Your Raashee features Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja in the lead roles. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the romantic comedy flick is based on Madhu Rye’s Gujarati novel, Kimball Ravenswood. What’s Your Raashee revolves around a young NRI Yogesh Patel, who has to marry someone in 10 days to save his brother. He meets twelve potential brides from different zodiac signs. The film tanked at the box office and received mixed reviews. But, Priyanka Chopra’s performance was much lauded. Moreover, she became the first actor in history to portray 12 roles in a film.

2. Saawan… The Love Season

Saawan stars Saloni Aswani, Kapil Jhaveri, Prem Chopra, Salman Khan, and Ranjeet in prominent roles. The title of the romantic flick was named after the filmmaker. Helmed by Saawan Kumar, the film bears resemblance to Angelina Jolie’s Life or Something Like It. Saawan revolves around a newly-married couple who return from their honeymoon. Kajal (Aswani) finds a man who predicts the future and reveals that she will die in two days. What happens after frames the movie.

3. Milenge Milenge

Milenge Milenge is a romantic drama flick starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. It is based on the 2001 film Serendipity. Helmed by Satish Kaushik, Milenge Milenge follows the life of a young woman, Priya who believes that she has met her true love after falling for Amit. After some time, they part ways as she gets to know about his lies and habits. However, Amit meets her and explains why destiny wants them to be together. As Priya refuses to believe him, she challenges him by writing his name and phone number on a note. On the other hand, she mentions her details in a numerology book and sells it. She asks if they find their respective notes in the future, they will end up together, which weaves the story ahead.

Milenge Milenge was primarily shot in Dubai and Delhi. Upon its release, it received mostly mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Milenge Milenge had a poor opening and did not earn well at the box office.

