Priyanka Chopra's Emotional & Hilarious Behind-the-scene Moments From 'Anjaana Anjaani'

Priyanka Chopra's 2010 film Anjaana Anjaani had an unconventional plot. The 2010 film is about Akash and Kiara, who are two heartbroken people. They meet each other just as they are about to end their lives. There is a major twist in the plot after they meet. Priyanka Chopra shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scenes moments from the movie.

Anjaana Anjaani behind-the-scenes

Ranbir Kapoor says that Anjaana Anjaani is his first film that is shot in New York. After New York, the film was also shot in San Francisco. Priyanka Chopra, who plays the role of Kiara in the film, says that she has never discovered San Francisco and that she is excited for the same. The shoot of the movie took place in the month of December in New York.

Priyanka Chopra also got injured during a scene in Anjaana Anjaani. In the video, Priyanka describes her role in the movie. She says that her character Kiara always pretends that nothing has happened in her life, but deep inside Kiara gets affected by every single thing. The cast of the film is also seen playing some outdoor games in the video. Some of the behind-the-scenes moments from the song Tujhe Bhula Diya are also seen in the video. Priyanka Chopra also mentions in the video that she might cry although she does not state the reason for it.

This is the behind-the-scenes video from the title song of the movie. Ranbir Kapoor talks about his character Akash in the film. The title song is choreographed by Bosco Martis. The cast of the film is also seen having some fun moments. The director of the film Siddharth Anand also compliments Ranbir and Priyanka Chopra's on-screen chemistry.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh is seen in the video with the cast of the film. Ranbir Kapoor also states that he has studied in New York for more than 3 years and he has now come to New York after 8 years just for the shoot of the film. He has a lot of memories from the place, he reveals.

