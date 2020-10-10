Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In All-black Attire, Says 'weather Is Sweet'

On Saturday morning, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram and posted a stunning sun-kissed portrait of herself. As seen in the picture, the actor stood outdoor and looked upward towards the sun. PeeCee wore an all-black attire and also carried a bright yellow sling bag with her. She glammed up her look with a pair of classy sunglasses.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, 'Sun is shining, the weather is sweet'. Priyanka's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans gushed to comment on it. A user wrote, 'There are more than 100 million stars in the universe but you are brighter than them all. Lots of love PC.' Another amused fan penned, 'As awesome as always,' whereas many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

'Sun is shining, the weather is sweet'

Also Read | Yami Gautam Is A Big-time Foodie And Loves To Cook In Her Spare Time, Here's Proof

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself from her cover shoot. Her pet dog, Diana, accompanied her for the shoot. In the clip, Priyanka was seen cuddling her pet in her arms, whereas in the latter part of the video, The Sky Is Pink actor's makeup artist could be seen doing the final touch up. The clip featured PeeCee in a black off-shoulder dress with her hair tied up in a bun. Sharing the video, Priyanka expressed that every shoot is Unfinished unless Diana makes an appearance.

Also Read | Kiara Advani posts pic with Akshay ahead of 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer release, says 'Be ready'

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas urges people to 'take action' against climate change; watch video

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, helmed by Shonali Bose. The movie starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. She will now be seen in the upcoming Netflix film titled The White Tiger. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, along with Priyanka.

It has been confirmed that Priyanka Chopra will be portraying the role of Ma Anand Sheela (Osho's personal secretary). As reported by Hollywood Reporter, the new drama titled Sheela will be directed by Barry Levinson. Apart from a Bollywood film, Priyanka Chopra will also appear in two Hollywood films, We Can be Heroes and The Matrix 4.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas weekly roundup: Actor promotes her memoir 'Unfinished'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.