Priyanka Chopra Highlights Stories Of 5 Teen Activists On International Day Of Girl Child

On Sunday, October 10, the International Day of the Girl Child was celebrated across the globe. Actor Priyanka Chopra also shared a few stories celebrating the day. She shared stories of 5 teen activists from different parts of the world on this special occasion.



On Sunday, October 10, the International Day of the Girl Child was celebrated globally. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to pen a note on the Day of The Girl. She shared 5 inspiring stories of female teen activists on her Instagram Story. These girls were from different countries and come from diverse backgrounds and cultures. The first story is a video that reads 'Girls are: Equal, Bold, Powerful and Strong'.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

In the second story, she mentioned that she will be sharing these stories with everybody. She added that these girls are 'igniting a change and working to build a more equal world for all.' She then shared stories of Sandhya and Sebabatso. Sandhya is a 17-year-old teen who is a Child Rights Advocate from India. On the other hand, Bebabatso Ncephe is from South Africa. She developed an app called Afya Yangu which is a healthcare app for patients.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

She then shared stories of Somaya Faruki, Oumou Kalsoum Diop, and Belen Perugachi. Somaya is from Afghanistan and is a leader of a girl's robotic team in the country. Oumou, 18, from Senegal, makes films on women's issues while Belen is from Paquiestancia and an advocate for indigenous rights. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

A peek into Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is currently prepping for the launch of her memoir Unfinished. She recently shared a video from one of her photoshoots for the book. In the video, Priyanka is dressed in a black dress and poses with her pet dog Diana. The video also has some BTS clips where makeup artist Pati Dubroff is applying makeup on Priyanka's face. She captioned the video as, "Every shoot is #Unfinished unless @diariesofdiana makes an appearance." Take a look at the video:

