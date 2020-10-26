Priyanka Chopra Says She 'still Likes' Nick Jonas After Spending Time During Lockdown

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the time she spent with husband Nick Jonas at their home in Los Angles during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. During her conversation, while talking to Today's Hoda and Jenna, the actor was asked what she learned about Nick during their alone time in isolation, to which, she replied that she still likes him after spending so much time with him. While laughing, she added that it felt great.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' quarantine time

Elaborating further, the Desi Girl added that she and Nick would have never had such time with each other as they got during the quarantine. Chopra said that it took a global pandemic to align their schedules together. Giving more details about her time with Nick, Priyanka asserted that they had moved into a new house so they had time to do it up together.

As the conversation moved ahead, the Quantico actor talked about her daily routine. Priyanka said that she worked out, spent time on her health and wellness while eating right. She also proclaimed that during the self-isolation, she was very productive and got a lot of work done during this time. Meanwhile, the actor also gave a sneak peek into her professional front and shared that she was working on various deals and shows with Amazon.

Hoda and Jenna also had a brief discussion about Priyanka Chopra's memoir. The 38-year-old actor was asked to share the reason behind the name of her memoir, to which, Priyanka replied saying that she has left a lot of things unfinished in her life and at the same time she feels that there is a lot more that she wants to do. Later, the Baywatch actor said that she thinks "it’s okay to leave things behind" and to move on as the trajectory of the life changes.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra gave the interview to Hoda and Jenna over a video call from the set of her upcoming project, Matrix 4. The shooting of the upcoming flick is currently scheduled in Germany. The actor was heard saying that she is glad to be back on a film set.

