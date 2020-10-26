Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of Her Acing Golf Shot; Watch

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Monday, October 26, 2020, to share a slow-motion video of her acing a golf shot. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note in the caption section describing the video. Netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and positive messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka went on to share a slo-mo video of her playing golf in Germany. In the video, the actor can be seen swinging the golf stick in full force making the golf ball disappear. In the video, Priyanka can be seen sporting a black long sleeves t-shirt along with black leggings. She also completed the look with a pair of white shoes and opted for a bun hairdo and black mask.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple note describing the video. She wrote, “In between ‘shots’ ðŸŒï¸‍â™€ï¸ðŸŽ¥ #PracticeMakesPerfect”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Priyanka shared the post on her Instagram handle, netizens were quick to flood the comment section with praise and lovely comments. The post shared by the actor also received several likes. Some of the users went on to compliment the video, while some went on to talk about how stunning the actor looked in the pic. Some of the users also commented with happy and stunned emojis. One of the users wrote, “this looks so classy”. While the other one said, “truly love this”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to share several other pictures, videos and much more keeping her fans entertained. Recently, Priyanka shared two pictures of her along with her pet, Diana. In the pic, the actor can be seen wearing a cream coloured monotoned outfit standing with her dog against a wall. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

On August 17, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed she had finished writing her book, Unfinished. The actor also took to Instagram and posted the first page of the manuscript of her book. The Desi Girl has been sharing information about the book since then, and fans can't stop gushing about how excited they are to read their copy. Take a look at the post on Instagram.

