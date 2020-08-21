Priyanka Chopra Jonas Quiz: Match This PeeCee Film Dialogue To Her Movie

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood, who has also expanded her career to Hollywood. For fans of PeeCee, here is a quiz based on Priyanka Chopra’s film dialogues. Try to guess the name of the film based on the following dialogue. Here’s the Priyanka Chopra quiz for fans:

Priyanka Chopra film quiz for fans

“Aap Humse humari Zindagi maang lete hum aap ko khushi khushi de dete, par aapne toh humse humara guroor cheen liya”

OPTIONS:

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Bajirao Mastani

7 Khoon Maaf

Don 2

“Kabhi kisi ko itna bhi mat darrao ki darr hi khatam ho jaye”

OPTIONS:

Mary Kom

Andaaz

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Kaminey: The Scoundrels

“Sapne jab tootte hai … unki goonj ka asar bahut gehra hota hai”

OPTIONS:

Kaminey: The Scoundrels

Fashion

Teri Meri Kahaani

Love Story 2050

“Woh wish hi kya joh aasaan ho, jisse paane mein na ho todhi si ladai … mile toh lage kuch hai paaya, varna zindagi toh humne bus yun hi bitai”

OPTIONS:

Anjaana Anjaani

Salaam E Ishq

God Tussi Great Ho

Bluffmaster!

“Joh cheez kismat mein nahi hoti … woh dhoondne se bhi nahi milti”

OPTIONS:

Gunday

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Aap Ki Khatir

Deewana Main Deewana

“Indian aadmi jahan bhi rahe, kuch bhi kare … hamesha Indian hi rahega”

OPTIONS:

Kaminey: The Scoundrels

Aitraaz

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

ANSWERS:

Bajirao Mastani

Mary Kom

Fashion

Anjaana Anjaani

Gunday

Aitraaz

About Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra has starred in several blockbuster Bollywood films to date. The actor is married to Nick Jonas and is friends with some famous Hollywood personalities like Sophie Turner, Meghan Markle, Miley Cyrus, Tom Hiddleston, and others. PeeCee is known for films like Baywatch, Krrish, The Sky is Pink, Bajirao Mastani, Isn’t It Romantic, Mary Kom 7 Khoon Maaf, and others. She has also starred in shows like Quantico and is considered to be one of the most successful Indian actors in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra is all geared up for several projects. The actor will be next seen in movies like We Can Be Heros, The White Tiger, The Matrix 4, Sheela, Citadel, and Cowboy Ninja Viking. We Can Be Heros and The White Tiger has been completed and is waiting for its release date. On the other hand, The Matrix 4 shoot is still in progress and will be available for fans in 2022.

