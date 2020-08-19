Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Sun-kissed Selfie Enjoying 'mother Nature's Medicine'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her enjoying some sun. The actor shared a selfie where she was seen sitting on a rock near Mammoth Lakes, California, and donning a beautiful smile for the picture. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spotted wearing a white dress. She accessorised her dress with a chunky gold necklace.

Not to miss the round sunglasses and the fedora hat that made her look even more stunning. Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the picture with the caption, “Mother nature’s medicine”. Fans in a wide number complimented her for the picture by dropping love and heart emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a printed page from her memoir Unfinished. On the page, the title of the memoir 'Unfinished' and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ name can be seen. The actor also expressed how she felt regarding the same. Priyanka Chopra informed that her memoir is finished.

She also wrote, “What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fans were all hearts as she shared the news of her memoir coming soon. Actor Marleen Matin also showed her excitement for Priyanka Chopra’s memoir as she wrote, “Can’t wait for my AUTOGRAPHED copy from you! @priyankachopra.” Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir Unfinished reportedly aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. It is a collection of short stories and personal experiences of the star. The announcement about the book was made two years ago by the publication house Penguin Random House India. Back in 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of the cover of the book on Instagram.

On the work front

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4.

It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark her fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the films revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

