Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls Her First Wardrobe Mishap When Being Crowned Miss World

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a wardrobe malfunction incident she had to face during the finale of Miss World 2000. Priyanka recently appeared on the weekly digital show, PEOPLE in 10, wherein she opened up about experiencing her first-ever wardrobe mishap. The Sky is Pink actor also shared how she managed to conceal a highly uncomfortable moment at the Met Gala in 2018.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth 2020, Pours In Love For Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wardrobe mishaps

Priyanka Chopra has always been admired for her sartorial choices by not only millions of her fans but also fashion connoisseurs. However, there have been a couple of instances wherein the Quantico actor cheated fashion faux pas like a true blue diva that she is. Back when Priyanka won the title of Miss World 2000, the 38-year-old experienced her first-ever wardrobe mishap at the age of 18, while she was being crowned the winner.

During her appearance on PEOPLE in 10, the beloved wife of Nick Jonas revealed that her Miss World dress was taped to her body and by the time the competition neared its end and she was being crowned the winner, she sweated 'so much' that the entire tape came off her body. She added saying that the 'entire time, she kept her hands in a way that it gave everyone a 'Namaste' impression'. The actor-singer jokingly concluded that while everyone thought it was a namaste, all she was doing was holding her dress up.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Watches US Elections With Her Family, Says 'going To Be A Long Night'

In addition to that, Chopra also recalled her Met Gala 2018's uncomfortable red carpet moment. Shedding some light on her second Met Gala appearance, Priyanka stated that her second Met Gala ensemble was the blood-red outfit with a gold hood by luxury fashion designer Ralph Lauren. However, although the National Film Award-winning actor shelled out major fashion goals with her outfit, she wasn't as comfortable as she looked in that custom-made outfit.

Spilling the beans about the same, Priyanka said she couldn't breathe because of the corset under that dress. She added that she felt like it reshaped her ribs and it also made it super difficult for her to sit during the dinner while she obviously couldn't eat much.

Also Read | Cant Wait For Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger'? See Other Films Inspired From Books

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Lara Dutta, Remembers Their 'kaccha Papad' Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.