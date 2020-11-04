Cant Wait For Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger'? See Other Films Inspired From Books

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao starrer, The White Tiger is an upcoming Netflix original helmed by Ramin Bahrani. The movie is adapted from Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The movie will provide a darkly humorous perspective of India’s class struggle in a globalized world. Ahead of its release, we have listed down a few other book adaptation films that you must add to your watchlist.

Omkara

Released in 2006, Omkara is an Indian crime tragedy film adapted from William Shakespeare’s Othello. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. The plot of the story revolves around the life of a hardened goon, Omkara. Langda, a loyal right-hand man to Omi dreams of becoming Omakara’s successor after he wins the election. However, when Omkara appoints Kesu as his Lieutenant, Langa feels betrayed and plots heinous revenge.

Devdas

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas is a period romantic story adapted by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel Devdas. The premise of the movie essays the life of a wealthy man Devdas, whose family prohibits him to marry the women he loves. After Paro, is married to another, Devdas’ life spirals down as he becomes an alcoholic which alleviates his pain.

Parineeta

Parineeta is another movie adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel of the same name. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar, the plot of the film narrates the life of childhood sweethearts Lalita and Shekhar who wish to get married. However, a series of misunderstandings surface when Shekhar’s father plots to tear them apart. Eventually, Shekhar’s love defies his father’s cruel antics and he goes to seek Lalita.

Haider

Released in 2014, Haider is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer’s memoir Curfewed Night. Set against the backdrop of insurgency-hit Kashmir and civil disappearances, the movie essays the life of a young student and a poet who returns to Kashmir to seek answers about his father’s disappearance. However, with a twist of fate, he ends up being tugged into the dark politics of the state.

Maqbool

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Maqbool is another adaptation of Shakespeare’s play Macbeth. The premise of the film narrates the life of Maqbool, an underworld don’s henchman who ends up falling in love with his boss’ mistress, Nimmi. She provokes Maqbool to kill the don and take his place.

