Sonali Bendre Behl Shares Hilarious Meme; Asks, "Can We Please Make Mondays Optional?"

Sonali Bendre Behl recently took to Instagram to share a meme that featured a couple of stills from one of her movies. Through the caption for the post, the actress added a relatable caption that made her fans agree with her.

Sonali Bendre Behl shares meme of herself

Sonali Bendre Behl on Sunday night shared a meme on her Instagram. The meme featured stills of the actress from one of her movies. In the meme shared on Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram, the actress can be seen in two moods. One in which she is enjoying her weekend and the other in which she realises Monday is just in a few hours. While sharing the meme, the actress in her caption asked if she could make Mondays optional.

Fans agree with Sonali Bendre Behl

Sonali Bendre Behl's photos are loved by her fans. So when the actress shared her meme, fans quickly reacted and agreed with the actress. The comment section was flooded with fans' comments about the meme. Some fans commented that the actress looked beautiful and few other fans filled the comment section with heart emojis.

One of the fans even went as far as to say to make other days optional till the weekend. One fan brought in a different perspective by saying that could we make Mondays happier.

Sonali Bendre Behl's Book Club

It is quite apparent from Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram that the actress loves to read. Sonali Bendre Behl's photos on Instagram are filled with her reading books. The actress has also started her book club called SBC book club, short for Sonali Bendre Book Club. The most recent book discussed in her book club was Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished.

A quick look at Sonali Bendre Behl's movies

The actress made her debut in the movie Aag (1994) for which she won various awards. Some other Sonali Bendre Behl's movies are English Babu Desi Mem (1996), Diljale (1996), Bhai (1997), Duplicate (1998), Hum Saath-Saath Hain(1999), Hamaara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), Shankar Dada MBBS (2004).

