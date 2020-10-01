Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares More Glimpses Of 'Unfinished': 'We All Have A Story To Tell'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently released a series of teaser-like videos of her memoir 'Unfinished'. Adding to the list, Priyanka shared three more videos on Instagram that collectively read as 'Unfinished'. The actor wrote, 'We all have a journey and a story to tell'. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram posts.

Priyanka Chopra tells her story

In the first video, Priyanka shared a clip of her speaking at 'The Penguin Award Lecture'. Peecee said, "To be really honest, I was never on a mission to break, to shatter anything. All I wanted was, to chase my dreams, my ambitions. I wanted to evolve, I wanted to become the best version of me." Back in 2017, the actor took to the stage to deliver a speech at the 11th edition of the prestigious Penguin Annual Lecture. During her lecture on 'Breaking the glass ceiling – chasing a dream', she spoke about being feisty and bold as well as about sexism and racism in the film industry.

The second video was all about her family. The actor added a couple of pictures of her family from different huge events of her life. The pictures included Priyanka's picture with her parents after winning Miss World 2000 and her wedding pictures with Nick Jonas.

In the third video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some moments from her philanthropic work. She clubbed several adorable clips where she can be seen dancing and enjoying with unprivileged kids. The actor is a Goodwill Ambassador at UNICEF. She was appointed as Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador back in 2016.

Priyanka Chopra recently announced that she has completed writing her memoir. On August 17, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the first page of her book's manuscript. Sharing the news, Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed that she feels amazing seeing her book getting printed for the first time. She also told fans that her book will be soon released. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram caption read as, 'Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!'. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post.

