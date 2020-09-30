Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Sonu Sood For Achieving SDG Humanitarian Award

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and congratulated star Sonu Sood, who has received the Special Humanitarian Action Award, through her official Twitter handle. The actor also thanked him for all that he did. Here is everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s recent tweet. Read on:

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Sonu Sood for receiving humanitarian award

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter and shared a tweet to congratulate actor Sonu Sood through her official account on September 30, 2020, Wednesday. She appreciated and expressed gratitude to the Bollywood star for his social work on the micro-blogging platform. The actor retweeted the news of Sonu Sood, who has recently made headlines for receiving the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Department of Planning of the Government of Punjab, with the support of the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “Congratulations, Sonu Sood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work, and it's so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do”. Right after the actor shared her Twitter post, Sonu Sood took to the platform and responded to the same. He replied to Priyanka Chopra Jonas by expressing his gratitude through his official handle.

Sonu Sood's response to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tweet

Sonu Sood wrote, “Thank you so much for your encouraging words Priyanka Chopra. You are an inspiration for millions… and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love”. He also added heart and joined hands emoticons alongside the caption.

Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra .You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love ðŸ’“ ðŸ™ https://t.co/fapGxV6DC3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 30, 2020

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Twitter post garnered over 508 retweets, 15 quote tweets, and more than 10, 500 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor congratulated Sonu Sood for his efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many among them expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, roses, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s tweet:

Sonu Sood has done excellent work during the COVID 19 pandemic for the neglected migrants labourers,while others were cooling themselves in house.He deserves it. — SudhirMishra (@sudhir1mishra) September 30, 2020

â¤ — Queen Priyanka Chopra ðŸ‘‘ (@pri_mishal) September 30, 2020

Great to see you uplifting others â¤â¤ — MahiiðŸ¦¦ (@mahimekap) September 30, 2020

Congratulations to sonu sood sir — Munita (@Munita53076222) September 30, 2020

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Celebrates Iconic Filmmaker Yash Chopra's Legacy With Song From 'Chandni'

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Teases New Project With Pankaj Tripathi, Says ‘cannot Reveal Details’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.