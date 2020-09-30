Priyanka Chopra Revealed About Her Memoir 'Unfinished' Back In 2017? Know Details

The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra has been taking to her social media handle to update fans about her memoir titled Unfinished. The actor has also been revealing that she is eagerly waiting to share the good news with her fans and followers on social media. However, did you know that it was back in 2017 when the actor revealed the name of the book during an interview with a magazine?

During the 73 Questions with Vogue that took place in 2017, the interviewer had asked Priyanka that if her life were a book, what would the title be? To which Priyanka quickly replied, “Unfinished”. However, although post the interview, there was no announcement or anything yet made by the actor. Watch the video below.

Off late, Priyanka has been teasing fans about her memoir, Unfinished, on her social media handle. She has been sharing pictures, updates and much more about the book. The actor has recently shared a few videos where she went on to her old pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first video, the actor can be seen showing off her posing skills as she shares a picture of her Miss World winning moment and another picture from her childhood days.

In the second video, she goes on to share a picture from her modelling days, and in the other picture, she can be seen posing abroad. The third video gives a glimpse of the actor from the same interview where she revealed the title of her memoir. Along with these three posts, Priyanka captioned the posts as “#unfinished”. Take a look at a few posts below.

More about the book

Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed on August 17 that she had finished writing her book. The actor also took to her Instagram handle and posted the first page of her book's manuscript. Sharing the exciting news with fans, Priyanka wrote, 'Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!'. And since then the actor has been revealing details about the book and fans cannot stop gushing over how excited they are. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's video on Instagram below.

