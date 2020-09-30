'Pink' Director Aniruddha Wishes To Discuss Suspense Thriller With Priyanka Chopra Again

Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is keen to work with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a suspense thriller, for which he approached the actor back in 2017. Recently, while talking to Mid-day, the director expressed his desire of working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and asserted that he wants to discuss the project again with the actor. Chowdhury also said that because of Priyanka's busy schedule and several other commitments, the project hit a roadblock.

Pink director's desire to collaborate with PeeCee

In a brief discussion, the 55-year-old director shared that the script is still with him. Chowdhury added that if given a chance, he would like to start the discussion again. While calling Priyanka Chopra "a fascinating actor", the director said that he will need some time to "reconstruct the script". Interestingly, after a few discussions between Chowdhury and Chopra in 2017, it was rumoured that the latter liked the story so much that she was keen to co-produce the film.

On the other side, the Bengali director also talked about the prep for his next, which is expected to go on floors in January 2021. He also informed that the upcomer is a social thriller. Commenting on collaborating with his friend and Pink producer Shoojit Sircar, he said that they will team up soon. Meanwhile, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury made his way back to the Hindi film circuit with the short film, Rules of the Game.

Talking about the professional front of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she was last seen in the music video of her singer-husband Nick Jonas, titled What A Man Gotta Do. Apart from this, last year, the actor marked her come back to Bollywood with a Shonali Bose directorial, The Sky Is Pink. The film managed to bag a positive response from the critics and did a decent business at the BO.

The Desi Girl has numerous projects in her kitty, including a Netflix Original title The White Tiger. In the upcoming project, she will share the screen space with critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao. The actor wrapped its shooting in December 2019. Apart from Netflix, she will be seen in an Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel.

(Promo Image courtesy: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

