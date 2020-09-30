Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Trip Down Memory Lane To Tease Fans About 'Unfinished'; Watch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped another cue from her upcoming memoir 'Unfinished'. On September 30, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared teaser videos featuring her throwback pictures. Jonas added '#unfinished' in her caption. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' video:

Priyanka Chopra teases fans about her memoir

In this teaser video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a collage of two throwback pictures. The first image was from the iconic moment from Miss World 2000 when she won the crown. The second image was her childhood photo.

Here, the actor shared another teaser like video. In this video, Priyanka again shared two throwback pictures. This video seems like a continuation of her earlier post. Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned this post as ''#unfinished'.

The diva started working on her memoir, Unfinished, during the lockdown. Seems like the actor is now ready to share her story with the world. Priyanka Chopra Jonas started with sharing blank posts on Instagram. Confusing fans, The Sky Is Pink actor captioned these blank posts as, "Something’s coming...". After which, Priyanka followed with the teaser video. Take a look at Priyanka's blank posts.

Fans can't wait for Priyanka's book

Fans seem excited about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' announcement. They dropped hearts in the comments section to shower her with love and support. One of the fan pages wrote, 'My gorgeous Queen. So proud of you. Your life journey inspires many people', while another added, 'Yaaassss the book we've been waiting forðŸ˜­â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸'. Speculating what's coming up, fans also had several questions for Peecee. One of the users asked, 'Really! What is this and what have we been waiting for ðŸ™‚'. One of Priyanka Chopra's fans commented, 'Yessss Queen PðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘anxiously waiting to learn about your journey to becoming a Trailblazer and one of the brightest Stars in the UniverseðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—'. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram Comment Section

On August 17, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had announced that she has completed writing her book. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the first page of her book's manuscript. Sharing the exciting news with fans, Priyanka wrote, 'Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!'. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post.

