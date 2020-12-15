Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enjoys Her Date Night With Hubby Nick Jonas & Pet Diana In London

On December 14, 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her hubby Nick Jonas and pet pooch Diana. The actor posted a picture from her date night at her London apartment. The picture is apparently clicked by her mother Madhu Chopra. In the picture, Nick can be seen flaunting his bright smile as he sits curled up in Priyanka’s arms.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with hubby Nick Jonas and pet Diana

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt while Nick Jonas wore a white coloured sweater with a black pattern. Nick added a black hat to complete his look. Their pet pooch Diana too can be seen wearing a purple coloured tee. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “These two” with a heart-eyed face emoticon and further gave credits to her mother Madhu and Moncler.

The comment section of Priyanka’s latest post is filled up with red hearts and fire emoticons. Nicolas Gerardin, Anjula Acharia, Sami Udell and Neha Malik dropped red hearts in the comments. A fan commented, “I’m dying!!!!” with heart-eyed emoji while another one wrote, “This picture is such an illusion”. A user simply wrote, “How sweet” with a heart. Another user commented, “The more BEAUTIFUL couple of all times!!!!” with heart-eyed emoji and red hearts.

On December 1, 2020, Priyanka and Nick celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary in London, where the actor is also shooting for a project. On their anniversary, Priyanka shared an adorable picture where the couple can be strolling on the streets of London. Her caption read, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you”. Nick Jonas responded with a red heart and heart-eyed face emoticon in the comments. While Nicolas Gerardin, Jessica Mulroney, and Jonathan Tucker dropped red hearts. Rajkummar Rao, Rohini Iyer, Bozoma Saint John and Mubina Rattonsey wished the couple happy anniversary.

On her work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Her upcoming projects are The White Tiger, which also features Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and Amazon’s Citadel and Sangeet Project alongside comedian Mindy Kaling. Priyanka also recently announced about her Hollywood movie with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

