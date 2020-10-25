Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares A Selfie Flaunting Red Lips; Fans Call Her A 'Queen'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian film actor, singer and producer, who has not only made her mark in the Indian film industry but has also expanded her career into music and Hollywood. The actor is married to the famous American singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple got married in 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, India. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram recently saw her post a close-up selfie of her lips and fans are in love.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares More Glimpses Of 'Unfinished': 'We All Have A Story To Tell'

Priyanka’s red lips and curvy hips

On October 24, 2020, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to post a striking mirror selfie of herself. In the close-up, Priyanka has her index finger on her lips. ‘Curvy hips..red lips!’ Priyanka captioned the post. The actor has a nude and yellow nail-design on her nails in the photo while her lips are coloured red.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Adorable Pic With Her Niece Krishna, Says 'Miss Home'

Fans find Priyanka inspiring

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ photos almost immediately received enormous love from her followers. Similarly this time too, her fans were quick to shower her with love. While some fans filled the comments section of the post with heart and fire emojis, others commented on how she was an inspiration to them. One of her followers admiringly called the celebrity a 'Queen.'

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pens Heartfelt Note On Friend Tamanna's B'day: 'Always Together'

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram gets glimpses of her life

On October 22, 2020, Priyanka posted two pictures of her with her dog Diana. Priyanka can be seen wearing a cream coloured monotoned outfit standing with her dog against a wall in Germany. While Priyanka looks chic, her dog Diana was dressed in what looks like a pink furry coat. She captioned it with a German phrase. ‘Everything will be ok,’ she added as the German phrase’s translation. Priyanka looked stylish in her monotoned outfit that she paired with a pair of clean white shoes and a black mask on her face.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas On The Indian Representation In 'Evil Eye': 'It Compelled Me'

Priyanka, who has worked with various numbers of people in her life, recently launched a book. The book is named ‘Unfinished’ and is a memoir of her own life. The actor launched the book for pre-order on October 2, 2020. She wrote in an Instagram post that writing a memoir forced her to look at things differently and that she had to reconcile many things that she thought she had put to bed. Married to Nick Jonas, Priyanka now resides in the United States of America. Priyanka has continued to showcase many tiny and big moments of her personal and professional life with her followers for a while now.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.