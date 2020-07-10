Priyanka Chopra-Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Agneepath': 5 Reasons To Watch The Revenge-drama

Priyanka Chopra is one such actor who has not only cemented her place in Bollywood over the years, but the former Miss World is also a well-known face in Hollywood as well. She has been a part of some spectacular films in the last decade and one such film was 2012's action drama Agneepath. PC was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in the revenge drama directed by Karan Malhotra.

A hard-hitting story, which is an adaptation of 1990s Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic under the same title. However, if due to some reasons, you still haven't seen this Priyanka Chopra starrer, then take a look at some reasons why you must invest your time watching it now.

Reasons To Watch Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan Starrer "Agneepath"

1. Interesting Story Plot and Power-packed Performance

The hero of Agneepath is its riveting story plot. Agneepath is a revenge drama, wherein Hrithik Roshan plays the male lead and seeks the revenge of his father and wife's deaths from a spiteful villain, Kancha Cheena. Sanjay Dutt played the iconic role of Kancha with the utmost ease. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, plays Big B's memorable role of Vijay Deena Nath Chauhan in this remake with complete conviction. Whereas Priyanka Chopra's character, Kaali is just like a breath of fresh air, who brightens the film with her presence. Her bubbly character gives a major refreshing push to the otherwise serious movie.

2. Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra's adorable screen chemistry

Every time Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra have shared screen space their Jodi have created magic on the box-office window. Be it Krissh or Krissh 3, and Agneepath is no different. The innocent romance and adorable chemistry between Kaali and Vijay is a major plus for this Dharma film. Both the actors did a fabulous job in the action drama as a young couple. The dynamic stars light-up the silver-screen with their love story in the Karan Malhotra film. Agneepath minted over Rs.195 crores at the BO, and Priyanka-Hrithik screen pairing was definitely a major reason for it.

3. Sanjay Dutt Plays The Antagonist Kancha Cheena

Sanjay Dutt gave his 1000% to play the role of vicious Kancha Cheena. The Munna Bhai actor not only shaved his head but eyebrows as well to look his part. His strong personality and impeccable dialogues certainly made an impact. Critics and audiences both lauded his stellar performance in the 2012 film. Unarguably, one of Sanjay Dutt's best performances in his acting career.

4. Rishi Kapoor Essays A Different Character

Late Rishi Kapoor, unlike his lover-boy image, essayed a negative role of Rauf Lala in the movie. The viewers were in awe of his performance in the film. The veteran actor also bagged almost every award in the country in the best negative role category. A compelling performance from the late actor, which is praise-worthy in the true sense of the word.

5. Not To Miss Katrina Kaif's Chikni Chameli

How can we fail to mention Bollywood anthem back in 2012, Chikni Chameli! Katrina Kaif did a special song for Karan Johar's Agneepath titled Chikni Chameli. A peppy dance number with full-on-Bollywood tadka attached to it. Choreographed by celebrated choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Chikni Chameli became a ground-breaking hit.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this Shreya Ghoshal's track and mesmerized the audiences with killer dance moves. The hook-step of Chikni Chameli became quite a rage. Apart from this, other songs of Agneepath were also chartbuster hits like Sonu Nigam's Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin and Ajay-Atul's Deva Shree Ganesha.

