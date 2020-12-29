Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'reflecting' On The Last Monday Of The Year 2020

With the year end 2020 approaching, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a vibrant selfie on her social media handle and added a message to it. In her message, she expressed her feelings about the upcoming year and how she hopes for it to be. She even asked her fans' thoughts on the same. Have a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram update and see how her fans reacted to her latest post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a selfie of her pouting for the camera. In the picture, she can be seen in her comfy clothes. As it is the year end 2020, she posted in the caption how she was reflecting on the last Monday of this year. She also mentioned how excited she was to turn the page on this year and at the same time was hopeful for what 2021 would bring for her. She then asked all her fans what were their feelings about the upcoming year and whether they have any excitement for 2021.

Many of the fans took to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram and commented how beautiful she looked while some others also responded to the question asked by her. One of the fans stated how she was excited for 2021 while one of the other fans said how 2021 will be far better. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram and see how her fans send tons of love to her.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas photos

The latest Priyanka Chopra Jonas photos on Instagram suggest how thrilled she has been in the year end 2020. She celebrated Christmas with her loved ones and posted this on her Instagram too. In this picture, she can be seen with her husband Nick Jonas along with her cute little pet, Diana. She can be seen delighted to have Nick and Diana beside her as she captioned this picture by saying ‘perfect’. She then wished everyone happy holidays with a happy and healthy New Year ahead.

