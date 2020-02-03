Priyanka Chopra Knows How To Turn Questions Around With Her Quick Wit; Here's Proof

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actor who has claimed fame worldwide through her music, television, and Hollywood film appearances. Owing to her popularity, she has been called on many talk shows a number of times. Priyanka Chopra is always perceived as smart, witty, and outspoken. Priyanka Chopra has always been appreciated by her fans for her quick wit and bright sense of humour. On talk shows, she is always seen dodging controversial questions very and presenting her views and opinions in a manner that leaves audiences awestruck.

Priyanka Chopra on Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra has been on the Jimmy Fallon show many times. The two seem to have a good bond and share good chemistry. Jimmy Fallon does many challenges with his celebrity guests. On many of the challenges that Priyanka took, she came out as a winner. In one of the episodes, Priyanka talking about her winning all the challenges. Although Priyanka lost to Jimmy by a few seconds in that particular challenge, the dialogue exchange before the task began was hilarious. Watch.

Priyanka Chopra on Ellen DeGeneres Show

Priyanka Chopra was invited to the Ellen DeGeneres show after she got married to Nick Jonas. The two were discussing her intimate three-day wedding when Ellen asked her about Indian wedding traditions and culture. Priyanka Chopra told her that in an Indian wedding, there are so many guests and everyone has to be invited. Seeing this as an opportunity, Ellen playfully tried to call Priyanka Chopra out for omitting her since, at one point, she was Nick Jonas’ landlord. Chopra used her wit and twisted it back on DeGeneres herself. This is how the conversation went between the two.

"We were so offended that you didn’t even respond to our invite though," Chopra told DeGeneres. "That’s not true," DeGeneres objected. "There was no invite." "That’s SO true," Chopra continued. "I was like, 'We’re not good enough for Ellen, she wouldn’t come to India. She doesn’t even respond anymore. Nick, you’ve had such a good relationship with her.' I was very offended for him, honestly. But I’m just the wife. I don’t really know anything."

Priyanka Chopra on Chelsea

Priyanka Chopra talked about filming Baywatch with Zac Efron and Dwayne on a talk show with Chelsea Handler. She wasvery confident and comfortable during the show. She was seen talking about cultural differences between Hollywood and Bollywood.

