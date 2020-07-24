Priyanka Chopra Revisits Her Modelling Days, Says "never Expected To Win" Miss India

Priyanka Chopra recently completed 20 years in the entertainment business. She announced that she would celebrate her achievement by revisiting 20 of her “most monumental moments” in these two decades of her life. The Model turned actor started by sharing a video revisiting her win at Miss India 2000. Read to know more.

Priyanka Chopra watches videos from her Miss India pageant

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video of herself celebrating her 20 years in the entertainment business. In it, she watched several videos from her modelling career, including her win at Miss India 2000 pageant. The actor mentioned that her career started with the pageant. As she watches an old video from her performance, she questions her dressing style and recreates her hand waving gesture. In another old video, PeeCee is seen missing her old hair.

Next Priyanka Chopra revealed that her hair, in a performance at the pageant, was changed immediately, from hair down to up so that the crown could fit. The actor recalled the question she was asked during her final performance, saying that it was a tough one. As she sees her answer from an old video, she seemed amazed, calling it "pretty clever" and “profound” explaining further that “you’re not born evil, you learn and become one. Except some people, I guess,” and laughed off.

Priyanka Chopra then revisited her winning moment at Miss India pageant 2020. Seeing the moment, she said, “That was crazy. I never, ever expected to win. I was not supposed to. I had a train booked and I was supposed to go back and give my board exams, and I had a crown on my head. It was crazy. Life just...It’s been 20 years and I haven’t looked back up until now”.

Next Priyanka Chopra sees her old photoshoot pictures and says that they are hard to look at. The actor mentioned that she was 16-year-old at the time. PeeCee laughs off as she looks at one of her pictures posing with her fingers on her face. She says that she does not even know how to do that pose and tries to recreate it. In the end, Priyanka points out that 90s makeup with dark lipstick is visible in her picture and she had “so much hair” back then. She concludes by saying, “These are the pictures that sent me to Tinseltown”. Check out the video below.

Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. 😅 #20in2020 @feminamissindia pic.twitter.com/0Qmr1EMy23 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 23, 2020

After winning the Miss India Pageant in 2000, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002. She made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Since then, she has appeared in numerous movies and is one of the most popular star of the industry. Priyanka has also set her foot in Hollywood with her work in Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic? and thriller drama series Quantico.

