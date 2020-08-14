Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Evil Eye' To Air On Amazon Prime With 7 New Blumhouse Horror Films

Amazon Studios is all set to give it's Prime Video users a jump scares with eight new horror films. The company has collaborated with Blumhouse to provide eight horror genre movie anthology. It includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ production venture, Evil Eye.

Eight new Blumhouse horror films to debut on Amazon Prime Video

Part of a program named Welcome to the Blumhouse, the movies will reportedly share a common theme. They will centre around family and love as destructive or redemptive forces. However, each project will have a unique voice and vision. It is the first thematically connected original series from Amazon. The makers have unveiled the release dates of the first four films. The Lie and Black Box will be arriving on October 6, 2020, followed by Evil Eye and Nocturne on October 13, 2020. The remaining four films will be launched in 2021.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas serves as an executive producer on Evil Eye. Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani are directing the film. It stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Bernard White and Omar Maskati. The story shows a seemingly ideal romance that turns dark when a mother becomes convinced that her daughter’s new boyfriend has a sinister connection to her own past. The movie is based on the award-winning, best-selling Audible original production of the same name from writer Madhuri Shekar. The project marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ international and web venture debut as a producer.

In an official statement, Co-Head of Movies for Amazon Studios, Julie Rapaport, said that they are excited to launch Welcome to the Blumhouse with this “exhilarating and provocative slate” of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video. She stated that this collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a “thrill to put together” with their “wonderful partners” at Blumhouse Television. Julie added that these chilling stories have something for everyone – “ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike” – and they are excited to share them with their global Prime Video customers.

Co-presidents of Blumhouse Television, Marci Wiseman, and Jeremy Gold said that they are “beyond excited that the visions of these “talented filmmakers” will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. The duo mentioned that they “love the innovative idea” of programmings like the classic drive-in or repertory theatre experience. They added that Amazon has been “incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions” throughout the process of making these films.

Image Source: Blumhouse Twitter

About three other upcoming horror films on Amazon

The Lie stars Joey King, Mireille Enos, and Peter Sarsgaard. It is written and directed by Veena Sud. The movie will show two partners who attempt to cover up a horrific crime, committed by their daughter as she kills her best friend. It leads to a complicated web of deception and lies.

Amanda Christine, Charmaine Bingwa, Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Tosin Morohunfola and Troy James star in Black Box. It is about a single father who loses his wife and memory in a car accident. Following the incident, he undergoes an experimental treatment that makes him question his real identity. The film is directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., who also co-wrote it with Stephen Herman.

Zu Quirke will be making her feature film directorial debut with Nocturne. It focuses on an elite arts academy, where a timid music student discovers a mysterious notebook that once belonged to her recently deceased classmate. The movie stars Ivan Shaw, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Sydney Sweeney.

