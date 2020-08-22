Nick Jonas Shares Throwback Pic With Priyanka Chopra, Lists Few Of His 'favorite Things'

It seems that pop sensation Nick Jonas is missing his time out with wife Priyanka Chopra on exotic beaches. The singer recently shared a stunning flashback picture of his wife where she can be seen adorning sunset on a beach. The couple has been giving fans major relationship goals with their mushy posts on social media during the lockdown. What caught the attention of the fans was the beautiful caption where Nick expressed his love for the Baywatch actress.

Nick Jonas misses his stunning vacations with Priyanka Chopra

In the stunning pictures, Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in a bikini with a scarf over it as she enjoyed the beach. While captioning the post, the Sucker singer wrote that these are a few of his favourite things. Several fans of the singer hailed the couple and thanked him for sharing such beautiful memories. One of the users called the couple as “adorable” and wrote that this picture is giving major couple goals. Another user wrote that all Nick Jonas fans are missing the singer and his brothers back o the stage. A third user commented and called it a “date on the beach.” Another user praised Priyanka Chopra and wrote that she is a pure diamond of India who has proved her worth.

Sometime back, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who are relishing a good time together, shared a picture on Instagram where Priyanka is seen sitting on Nick's back, while the singer does push-ups. Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Push-ups are my favourite exerciseðŸ˜Â". In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a black and black gym outfit. The workout look consisted of a casual tee and yoga pants. Nick Jonas also twinned with wife PeeCee. He donned a black hoodie jacket with black track pants that had a white stripe design print. Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick with her messy bun hairdo. While Chopra wore a pair of white sneakers, Jonas can be seen in a pair of white and red shoes. Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopted a new family member. The duo shared a family portrait with their three dogs. The picture features Gino, their first wedding anniversary gift, and Diana, the rescue dog adopted by Priyanka.

