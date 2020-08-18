Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Printed Pages Of Her Memoir 'Unfinished', Says 'coming Soon'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a printed page from her memoir Unfinished. On the page, the title of the memoir 'Unfinished' and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ name can be seen. The actor also expressed how she felt regarding the same. Priyanka Chopra informed that her memoir is finished.

She also wrote, “What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fans were all hearts as she shared the news of her memoir coming soon. Actor Marleen Matin also showed her excitement for Priyanka Chopra’s memoir as she wrote, “Can’t wait for my AUTOGRAPHED copy from you! ðŸ¤ŸðŸ¤Ÿ @priyankachopra.” Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post.

Fan reactions

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the update of her memoir Unfinished being finally finished on Twitter. She also informed them about the memoir which she has written 'with deep introspection and reflection' into her life. The actor also wrote that she has sent the final manuscript and is eagerly waiting to share the good news with her fans and followers on social media.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir Unfinished reportedly aims at inspiring women to dream big and aim for everything in life. It is a collection of short stories and personal experiences of the star. The announcement about the book was made two years ago by the publication house Penguin Random House India.

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished cover

Back in 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of the cover of the book on Instagram and also gave an account of it with a lengthy post. In the caption, she had shared how writing Unfinished gave her a sense of accomplishment. She wrote that she always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote that before starting to write, she wants to do more, live more, and achieve more, and then pen it down on the paper and expose things that she wanted the world to read. Adding further, she wrote then that now when she looks back on her life as a public person, she is proud of what she has done in life. Now according to the actor, she has realised that one doesn’t have to be finished telling their story to the world.

