Priyanka Chopra Posts 'Omg' On Nick & Frankie Jonas' Childhood Pic; Take A Look

Singer and songwriter Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to wish his brother Frankie Jonas on his birthday. The singer uploaded a childhood picture on the social media platform and wife Priyanka Chopra had a sweet reaction to the post. Take a look at the post and see Priyanka Chopra's reaction to it in the article below.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra celebrates five years of her show 'Quantico'; Take a look at her IG story

Nick and Frankie Jonas' childhood pic

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares 'inspiring' stories; Ginsburg, Lt Shivangi Singh in tow

In the post uploaded by Nick Jonas, fans can spot both the brothers in their pre-teens. Nick can be seen giving a big toothy grin for the camera and Frankie is giving an awkward smile. Both the brothers look adorable. Many fans have liked and commented on the post that's captioned - 'Happy birthday to my little bro Frankie Jonas. Miss you and love you man!' (sic).

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise; says 'your legacy will live on'

Actor Priyanka Chopra reacted to the post with an adorable reaction. She commented - 'Omgeeeee' (sic) with a heart emoji on the post. While Frankie mentioned - 'Love you bro, thank you for being a brother and a friend.' (sic). Take a look:

Pic Credit: Nick Jonas' Instagram

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba to encourage BIPOC and women filmmakers; Details inside

Priyanka Chopra also wished Frankie Jonas on his birthday with a post on her Instagram story. In the picture, she could be seen sporting light make-up and pouting while Frankie sported a red hoodie. The actor mentioned - 'Happy Birthday Franklin Jonas - Miss You a ton' (sic). Take a look at her post:

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Joe Jonas also took to Instagram to wish Frankie on his birthday. Like Nick, Joe also uploaded a picture from their childhood and fans could spot little Joe feeding baby Frankie in the first picture. In the second post, the two could be seen sitting on the floor. The post was captioned - 'Happy Birthday @franklinjonas so proud of the man you have become! Love you bro!' (sic). Many fans showered love on this post as well. Take a look:

Kevin Jonas also took to Instagram to wish his brother. Kevin shared Danielle Jonas' post on his story. Take a look at the original post:

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.