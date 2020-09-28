Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Five Years Of Her Show 'Quantico'; Take A Look At Her IG Story

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to celebrate 5 years of Quantico. The ABC show had premiered on September 27, 2015, and ended on August 3, 2018. Fans saw Priyanka Chopra in the lead role of Alex Parrish on the show. Take a look at her Instagram story and Priyanka Chopra's role in Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra on 5 years of Quantico

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can spot the poster of the show Quantico. The actor's face is visible in the poster and she is seen holding an FBI batch. The poster reads - 'FBI's top recruit is now the most wanted' (sic). Priyanka has also added her own words to the poster. The actor writes - '5 years ago today... #Quantico' (sic).

Quantico is a show that used to air on ABC and was created by Joshua Safranz. The show was about a young FBI recruit who got framed for a terrorist attack. The Quantico cast was seen as:

Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish

Josh Hopkins as Liam O'Connor

Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth

Aunjanue Ellis as Miranda Shaw

Graham Rogers as Caleb Haas

Yasmine Al Massri as Nimah and Raina Amin

Priyanka Chopra is very active on her Instagram and keeps her social media profile quite updated. In her last post, fans could spot the actor in a red dress. The post was a throwback from her last appearance at the Emmy Awards function. Her post was captioned - 'Good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys' (sic). Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot a sun-kissed selfie of the actor. The post was captioned - ' Far be the evil eye' (sic). The picture was clicked in LA and fans could also spot the actor sporting black sunglasses. Many fans and celebs liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

Talking about her recent work, the actor was last spotted in The Sky is Pink (2019). The film was written and directed by Shonali Bose and featured Farhan Akhtar opposite Priyanka. The film was loved by the audiences and critics.

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

