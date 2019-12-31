Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has Lent Her Voice For These Songs; Which One Is Your Favourite?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas began her career in Bollywood in 2002. After giving many hit films in Bollywood, the actor took everyone by surprise when she moved to Hollywood a couple of years back and became a household name. Apart from the acting, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also has a keen interest in singing. In 2012, the actor released her first single album and has been singing her way into the hearts of her fans, ever since. Here are top 5 songs of Priyanka Chopra Jonas you would love listening to.

Bilingual songs sung by Priyanka Chopra:

In My City

In My City was the debut single of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and it also features will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas. This number whose lyrics act as a homage to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s journey from a small-town girl to becoming a star in the entertainment industry. In my City became a huge hit in India and worldwide.

Exotic

Exotic became a dance number soon after it released. This song became one of Priyanka’s most heard song. Moreover, this song also features Pitbull and the song became a massive hit in 2013.

Chaoro

In 2014, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen in the movie Mary Kom, in which she portrayed the character of Mary Kom. The song was composed by Shashi Suman but the Priyanka Chopra Jonas lent her melodious voice to this lullaby song.

Ullathai Killathe

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the film Thamizhan. While fans loved her performance in the movie, very few know that the actor has also sung a song in the movie. Ullathai Killathe is a peppy duet in which Priyanka Chopra Jonas seen hitting many high notes without any hitch.

Baba

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra Jonas produced a Marathi film Ventilator, a film about the importance of a family. The actor even sang a song for the movie, Baba, whose lyrics depicted the importance of a father in one’s life.

