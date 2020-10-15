Priyanka Chopra Supports Organisation To Help 'disadvantaged Kids' During Pandemic

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Twitter handle and shared that she would be doing her bit to help people affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. The actor also shared a picture of an art work that she along with her husband bought from a charitable organisation. Priyanka also shared details about how the charitable organisation works and how others can contribute too.

Priyanka Chopra has taken a pledge to provide education, medical care to ‘disadvantaged children’ in India considering the economic slowdown the country is facing. She encouraged other people to do the same by supporting and bidding at the charitable online auction. The actor posted a snap of an art work that she seemingly bought from the organisation.

Priyanka Chopra promotes the charitable online auction

Priyanka Chopra wrote in her tweet that she and her husband Nick Jonas, “instantly fell in love with this beautiful elephant family”. The actor described that the work was made by Ashish Giri, who is a 12 year-old boy and his art work is “one among the many wonderful works of art by the kids at @FriendsofAseema for their charitable online auction – Beauty Without Boundaries”. Check out the tweet below.

.@nickjonas & I instantly fell in love with this beautiful elephant family, the work of the talented 12 year old, Ashish Giri. This is one of the many wonderful works of art by the kids at @FriendsofAseema for their

charitable online auction -

Beauty Without Boundaries...



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/WWidRNJgtX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 14, 2020

Priyanka Chopra in a second tweet explained how the charity will help the “disadvantage kids” and how it will provide them with education and medical health care facilities. The actor also revealed that she is “looking forward to having a one-on-one conversation with the highest bedder (sic)”. Priyanka stated in her tweet that each artwork is created by young adults and the charitable online auction “will help provide education & medical care to disadvantaged children in India, especially those affected by COVID 19.” Check out the tweet below.

This will help provide education & medical care to disadvantaged children in India, especially those affected by COVID-19.

Each artwork is created by young adults & we're looking forward to have a one-on-one conversation with the highest bidder.https://t.co/peA5lfeV2J



(2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 14, 2020

Netizens react

A number of netizens saw this in good light and praised the actor for her efforts. Several netizens expressed how inspirational Priyanka Chopra is and how they admire her. Many other people wrote that she is an amazing person and that they wish her well. Many other people sent lot of love to the actor and retweeted her post to spread the word. Check out some of the users' reactions below.

Thank you pri for making a better world to live... Stay safe....😘😘❤️❤️ — Priyanka_unfinished (@Priyanka_Thrive) October 14, 2020

You're doing amazingggg — antra (@rkfantra) October 14, 2020

Such a beautiful drawing❤ — ✨ (@FightForPC) October 14, 2020

Charitable queen 👌👌👌 — vidreason (@vgphbk) October 14, 2020

Image credits: Priyanka Chopra official Instagram account

