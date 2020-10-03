Priyanka Chopra Weekly Round Up: Actor Promotes Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actors from India who has made a space for herself on a global level. Not only is she recognised globally, she has a huge fan following on social media platforms. The actor has come a long way after she first came into the limelight when she won Miss World 2000.

Over the years, she has bagged numerous awards and accolades and continues to leave a mark with her performance in any role. But the journey for her was not a smooth one and like anyone else in the industry, Priyanka too had her ups and downs. The actor will soon be releasing her memoir titled Unfinished and she is busy promoting the same for a week now.

Priyanka Chopra's weekly roundup

Priyanka Chopra is someone who has always voiced her opinions about things that are in the interest of a larger group of people. Through her memoir, she has documented her journey and wants to have a legacy of “someone who has dreams and goals and achieves it”. If you have missed what she was up to this week, here is a weekly roundup of her Instagram feed.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and teased the netizens with three posts with a caption “something is coming..” She later posted a couple of pictures of herself at the beauty pageant where she was crowned and another of herself as a child in a powder blue frock. Followed by another post where she posted a throwback picture of herself in a red round neck t-shirt and blue denim. Check out the posts below.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra further posted a snippet of her interview with Vogue where she answered a question “If your life were a book, what would the title be?” She said that it would be called “Unfinished”. Later PC posted another video where she shared several milestones in her career, like she becoming the Goodwill ambassador of UNICEF in the year 2015. Check out the posts below.

The actor also posted a montage of pictures with her family and her wedding. She also posted a series of movies she has portrayed some iconic roles like in Dostana, Barfi and Mary Kom. Check out the posts below.

