When Olivia Colman Revealed She 'doesn't Remember' Winning The Oscar Award

In 2019, Olivia Colman made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show to promote her series, The Crown Season 3. Amid her interaction, she went on to talk about her 2019 Oscars win. She mentioned that she couldn't remember the night she won her Best Actress Oscar because she was too drunk. More so, she added that the great thing about the Oscars is that there is a bar just behind the auditorium, so everyone is there. Not only this, but she also remarked that there are hundreds of seat fillers so almost everybody is in the bar. Olivia quipped that when someone's name is announced, for example, in The Best Documentary category, people just get up and rush to the stage.

Here's a sneak peek into her revelation:

Olivia Colman's Oscar win made headlines after she won the Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, amongst Yalitza Aparicio, Melissa McCarthy, Lady Gaga, and frontrunner Glenn. Colman had previously won the Golden Globe and SAG Award for her role in The Wife. While the Best Picture award was bagged by Green Book, the lead actor award was presented to Rami Malek, for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's Families Bond Amid Link-up Rumours; Fans Hit Hashtag Milestone

Also Read | When Ileana D'Cruz Opened Up About First Autograph She Gave & Interaction With The Fan

After she received the award, Colman burst into tears and thanked everyone for her win. As seen in the video, she said, “This is hilarious, I’ve got an Oscar.” She added, "I've to thank a lot of people if I forget anybody I'm gonna find you later and give all the messages, I'm really sorry if I forget now. Today to be in this category with these extraordinary women, Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long, and this is not how I wanted it to be, and I think you’re amazing.”

Olivia Colman's movies

After playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, Olivia lent her voice in The 7 Beer Itch episode of The Simpsons. She was also a part of the documentary, Becoming You, and was also a part of Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas. In 2021, she will be seen in Landscapers, a series.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Shot In Bihar By Bike-borne Assailants; Two Hurt In Firing

Also Read | Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor Say 'hat's Off' On PM Modi's Message For Women On 'Mann Ki Baat'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.