Aparshakti Khurana Gives Glimpse Of Him As Lord Shiva With Flip-flops From 'school Days'

Aparshakti Khurana recently took to Instagram to post an adorable throwback picture of himself. The picture shows the critically acclaimed actor dressed as Lord Shiva. The fun element in the picture came from the fact that little Aparshakti was wearing flip-flops or “Hawai chappals” as fans called it in the comments. The actor said that he had dressed as Lord Shiva for a school fancy-dress competition. His caption read “Shiv Ji in flip-flops because comfort is key” along with the hashtags '#fancydresscompetition' and '#schooldays'.

Aparshakti Khurana's unseen photo as Lord Shiva

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana Shows What Happens When You 'follow The GPS Blindly'

The picture is a slightly faded photograph of the actor as a child. He is seen sitting cross-legged on the floor. The ‘mandala’ and orange lipstick add to the authenticity of the look. The highlight, however, remains the ‘chappals’.

One of the first to comment on the post was Aparshakti Khurana’s brother, Ayushmann Khurrana. His comment was in line with what Aparshakti and a lot of the fans had said in the comments. Ayushmann called his brother, "chappal wale bhagwan."

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana Celebrates 6 Years Of Marriage By Posting Weddings Pics; See Here

Aparshakti Khurana joins the Bernie Sanders trend

In an earlier post on Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram, he was seen following the trend of photoshopping Bernie Sanders into one’s picture. This trend came into effect after the inauguration of the new President and Vice President of the United States of America Bernie Sanders appeared in a very casual attire and netizens sparked off a meme-fest on the same. Many celebrities were seen following this trend.

Khurana, in the picture, is seen just lounging with Sanders in the sun. Khurana is seen sitting on an AC vent while looking towards Sanders, while Sanders is as he is seen in all such pictures, sitting with folded hands. Khurana captioned the picture as, “Sundaying with Bernie out in the sun.” Khurana looks really dapper in the picture wearing a white shirt with a black bowtie and shades. The look is completed with slim grey trousers and loafers.

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana Shares Picture In Dapper Suit, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over It

On the work front, Khurana has quite a few projects lined up. He is ready to make his digital debut with Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Stardust. It will trace the Bollywood film industry from the years 1947 to 1989. On the other hand, the actor is all set to star in his first solo-release Helmet which is to be a comedy. He will be seen beside actor Parnutan.

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana Kick-starts Shooting For His Next Film Opposite R Madhavan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.