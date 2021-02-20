Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Unfinished' Tops Nielsen Bookscan; Actress Feels 'humbled'

On February 20, 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Instagram handle and shared her excitement in a post. On Nielsen Bookscan in India, Priyanka’s book, Unfinished, is listed as the Number 1 bestseller. The actor shared a picture featuring her memoir and expressed gratitude to her fans and followers. She also added that she feels ‘humbled’ as her journey is connected with the readers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Unfinished tops Nielsen Bookscan India

The picture displayed Unfinished on one side, while the other half read, “#1 on Nielsen Bookscan. Unfinished opens at No. 1 on the Nielsen Bookscan Bestseller list in India’. Priyanka captioned the picture as, “Can’t thank you all enough… Humbled that my story and my journey has connected with so many of you around the world. Sending all my love right back”. As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and dropped positive comments.

Several fans dropped red hearts and praising hands emoticons. A fan commented, “So proud of you”. Another one wrote, “Congratulations” with a praising hands emoji. A user commented, “You deserve it all”. Another user wrote, “Fantastic”.

Priyanka Chopra is having quite a good year. The actor before publishing her memoir, had produced and acted in The White Tiger, and had launched her own haircare brand, Anomaly. Within a short span of time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' book has already climbed up the charts in India and the USA. She has been sharing frequent updates regarding her book and expresses her gratitude.

On February 19, 2021, she informed her fans that her memoir has entered The New York Times’ Best Sellers list. The actor-turned-author shared a motion video clip featuring Unfinished. In the caption, she wrote, “Soooo this happened… in less than a week… The New York Times Best Sellers list!! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported ‘#Unfinished’. Endlessly grateful”.

Many of her fans congratulated her and dropped positive comments. Sam Heughan, John Loyd Taylor, Jitesh Pillai and several others dropped red hearts and congratulated her. Bozoma Saint John commented, “Is there an intergalactic best sellers list? Because our next goal is to get you on that” with shining star emoticon.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

