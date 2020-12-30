Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dons Casual Look And Poker Face; Calls Herself, 'blue Jean Baby'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave her fans major cues on casual styling by sharing an array of pictures. The actor was spotted donning an uber-cool look as she posed for pictures. She wore a basic white t-shirt paired with blue denim. Priyanka completed her look with denim detailed boots. For makeup, she opted for a subtle look and balanced it with natural curls look.

The actor shared pictures calling herself, a ‘blue jean baby’. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pictures. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Dandekar, Rohit Saraf, and many others also dropped compliments for the actor in the comment section. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram photo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' unique Black on Black outfit

The Fashion actor took to her Instagram today on December 11, 2020, to share a post in which she flaunted a black ensemble, her look for the recent Footwear News Achievement Awards for 2020. The actor has donned a black lace dress with cape sleeves and her hair done in an updo with minimal accessories and makeup. What stole the show was the picture that saw her wearing crocs, embellished and exclusively designed for her. However, Chopra wore Crocs owing to the fact that she is the one giving away the Brand of The Year award to the footwear line but it set no less than a fashion statement. She went on to add how the brand is all about comfort and prioritizes the well being of others.

Priyanka's memoir

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir 'Unfinished' has been a major talk of the town and the actor has been quite actively posting about the release. Ahead of its release, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share a picture of the jacket of her memoir. In the picture, Priyanka dons a wide smile as she holds the jacket of her book. In the jacket, she is seen resting on a table with both her hands under her chin.

In the caption of the post, Priyanka said that she wrapped the jacket of her upcoming book around another one to see how it looks. She expressed that she wanted to know what it would feel like around her actual book. She also added that she is extremely excited as the first printed copy of her book comes out next month.

