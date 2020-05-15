Priyanka Chopra's Highest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes To Watch During COVID-19 Lockdown

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She has acted in various films like Bajirao Mastani, Gunday, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and more. The actor has also worked in many Hollywood projects. Here is a list of her films that are highest rated on Rotten Tomatoes.

Priyanka Chopra's highest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes

Agneepath

Agneepath is one of the iconic movies directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, and late Rishi Kapoor. The movie is about Vijay (Hrithik Roshan), who takes revenge from Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt) for his father's death. The film has received a Tomatometer score of 91/100.

Agneepath with Priyanka & Hrithik is a truly wonderful Bollywood movie! 2 of India’s best actors, a spectacular story and stunning chemistry between Priyanka & Hrithik!❤️ If you haven’t seen it I highly recommend! https://t.co/WkKMv0GSFk 🔥 https://t.co/m29N7W5fa2 pic.twitter.com/tbnoHpJJ0P — Dor...Lover of all things Priyanka! (@doradams2313) February 2, 2019

Krrish

Krrish is a superhero film that is written by Rakesh Roshan. The movie is the second instalment in the Krrish franchise. The movie is about Krishna who falls in love with Priya and goes to meet her in Singapore. Krishna also has superhuman abilities. The role of Krishna is played by Hrithik Roshan and the role of Priya is played by Priyanka Chopra. Krrish has received a Tomatometer score of 88/100.

Mary Kom

Mary Kom is a biographical film directed by Omung Kumar. The plot of the movie is about a boxer's journey and struggles. Priyanka plays the role of Mary Kom in the film. Mary Kom has received a score of 83/100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dostana

Dostana has received a Tomatometer score of 87/100. The story of the movie is about two people who fall in love with the same person. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

One day with each of the #Dostana gang members at home, what would you do? Dance, renovate the house or horror movie marathon?!🤸#DharmaAtHome @juniorbachchan @priyankachopra @TheJohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/QHA9hrsYIp — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 15, 2020

