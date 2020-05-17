Priyanka Chopra's 'What's Your Rashee' & More Films Where An Actor Played Multiple Roles

Over the past few years, Bollywood has been expanding its territory when it comes to covering a different kind of plotline. In the past few years, there have been a few films were more than two characters were expected to look exactly the same to match the premise created. Here is a look at a few Bollywood films where the same actor played multiple characters.

Films where actors played multiple characters

1. What’s Your Rashee?

What’s Your Raashee? is a drama film released in the year 2009. The plot of this film revolves around a young foreign return who is looking for a woman to marry on short notice. The twist is that he sees the same face in all the 12 women that he has agreed to see. These twelve characters are played by Priyanka Chopra in this film. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, who also contributed to the story of the film. What’s Your Raashee? stars Harman Bhaweja and Anjan Srivastav in pivotal roles.

2. 7 Khoon Maaf

7 Khoon Maaf is a mystery film released in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a woman who ends up in a series of marriages while each of her husbands die under mysterious circumstances. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of seven different kinds of lovers in this film. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj while the plot is an adaptation of a famous Ruskin Bond story. 7 Khoon Maaf stars actors like John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

3. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a drama film released in the year 2008. The plot of this film revolves around a burglar who has left everyone thinking about how he pulled off such difficult thefts. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee who also contributed to the story of the film. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! has Paresh Rawal playing three different characters which are related to the protagonist. It stars Abhay Deol and Neetu Chandra amongst others in the key role.

