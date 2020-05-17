Priyanka Chopra's Most Striking And Thought-provoking Quotes On Feminism

Priyanka Chopra is an influential personality besides being one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. The actor has supported several causes and has been at the forefront for several charitable movements. However, her fans often view her as a feminist and Priyanka Chopra’s quotes prove it. Here are some of the most striking quotes by Priyanka Chopra on feminism.

Priyanka Chopra's most striking quotes on feminism

"I don’t believe in being a size 0. I don’t believe in starving. Women should totally embrace their curves."

Priyanka Chopra addressed the issue of body positivity through this quote. Her message of accepting one’s body just as it is and nurturing it was heard loud and clear. Priyanka Chopra mentioned this quote at a time when people believed in a certain parameter to judge beauty. Priyanka Chopra tried to convey the message that there are no parameters that can define how beautiful one can be.

"Financial independence is paramount. My mom always says that when a woman is financially independent, she has the ability to live life on her own terms."

When asked about one of the best advice she has ever received, Priyanka Chopra mentioned this quote. The actor tried to emphasise on the fact that women all around the world should try and be financially independent. Priyanka, therefore, tried to convey the message and challenge the norm that only a man can provide. This quote by the Bajirao Mastani actor was received with tremendous praise and her fans absolutely loved it.

"I wasn't the prettiest girl in the room, but I learned to carry myself with confidence - that's how you make the best impression on people."

Speaking about confidence in oneself, Priyanka Chopra delivered one of the best quotes. Carrying oneself with confidence is something that Priyanka Chopra has learned over the years, and the actor has indeed done it well. She emphasised on how one needs to embrace themselves. According to Priyanka Chopra, confidence is where the beauty lies, and therefore one must learn to carry oneself with confidence.

