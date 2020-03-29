Priyanka Chopra's Dog Diana's Best Pictures From Her Instagram Account

Priyanka Chopra is widely known to be active on social media and constantly interacts with her fans. Her pet dog Diana has also been receiving a lot of love from her fans on Instagram. It has a separate account, which is very active and full of interesting posts about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Scroll down to see more posts of Priyanka Chopra's dog:

Priyanka Chopra's Dog, Diana's posts:

Recently on her Instagram account, she posted a picture in which you will be able to see that Diana is wearing a red shoe, a turquoise blue belt in the neck and the Santa Cap. She has also captioned the image stating that Santa got her those because she has been a good girl this year. She also wished her viewers and followers a Merry Christmas.

Another image was posted on December 13, 2019. Priyanka is seen holding Diana in her arms and both are posing for the camera. Priyanka appears in a beautiful floral dress. On the diaries of Diana page, it is captioned: ''That’s the kind of joy I (Diana) bring to my mommy’s (Priyanka Chopra’s) life!''

Diana looks super cute in another picture in which she is wearing a red dress and walking with Nick Jonas. Nick appears in a black and white outfit holding Diana by his side.

Diana seems all caught up on Monday Blues here. She seems bored and tired and opts to spend her days in blue sheets on Mondays. Diana has captioned here that she is missing her mommy.

