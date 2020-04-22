Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone Nailed It In These Bollywood Heist Films

Heist films are quite popular in Bollywood and are sure to keep you engaged until the end of the movie. These movies are high on action and drama and the suspense will keep you on the edge of the seat. Along with some top Bollywood actors, there are a few female actors including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif who have also been a part of these thrilling movies.

Female Bollywood actors who have been a part of a heist films

Priyanka Chopra - Don 2

Don 2 is an action thriller film starring actors Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film is about an Asian underworld don who sets his eye on capturing the European criminal market, whilst facing betrayal. Priyanka Chopra played the key role of Roma, Don's love interest in the film.

Katrina Kaif - Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 was the third and the final instalment of the Dhoom series, starring Aamir Khan, Uday Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is about a circus entertainer who robs a bank in Chicago but finds himself in trouble when two policemen suspect him of robbery. Aamir Khan played a dual role in the film while Katrina Kaif was seen as Aaliyah Hussain, Aamir Khan's love interest in the film.

Sonam Kapoor – Players

Players, released in 2012 stars actors Sonam Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is about two robbers who build a dream team to rob the Romanian gold while it is in transit. Sonam Kapoor was seen as the love interest of Abhishek Bachchan, one of the two thieves.

Deepika Padukone - Happy New Year

Deepika Padukone was seen as a dancer who joins a team of non-dancers to pull off a heist in a hotel in Dubai. The film Happy New Year also stars actors Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone was initially seen as a woman unaware about the heist so accompanies the team as their dance teacher, who reaches Dubai and wins a dance competition.

Kangana Ranaut – Simran

Simran is a film about a young Gujarati divorcee who lives in the USA. She struggles to make ends meet and ends up being drawn to the crime world. The lead role was played by Kangana Ranaut who managed to pull off the role of Simran quite brilliantly.

