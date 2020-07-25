Priyanka Chopra Shares Things That Inspired Her During This Week; See Posts Here

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share some positive thoughts through a series of posts that covered all the things that inspired her during the week. The stories Priyanka Chopra shared were quite positive and thus sent out a good vibes among the followers of the actor. She uploaded 9 pictures of several happenings around the world and also added a bit of information to each along with several links.

Things that inspired Priyanka Chopra this week

For the first story, Priyanka Chopra shared the accomplishment of two wonderful women. The actor tagged Yara Shahidi and Keri Shahidi for the formation of their own production company. The actor praised the mother-daughter duo for the amazing achievement and also wrote about their future plans.

Priyanka Chopra mentioned that Yara and her mother Keri have formed a production company with the name of 7th Sun and they work towards developing scripted and unscripted projects. The projects will most likely touch upon themes of history, culture, heritage and joy. The production company will also do their best to elevate underrepresented voices, as per Priyanka Chopra’s story.

The second story she shared was of a tea vendor from Madurai. According to the story shared by Priyanka, the humble tea seller would go around town selling tea. In the evenings, he would share the tea with homeless people in the area. He also reserves some amount from his daily savings to try and help the poor out in whatever way he can. The man dreams of owning a shop someday so that he can go on to help more homeless people in the future. Priyanka Chopra wrote that she was truly amazed by the story.

The third story that inspired Priyanka Chopra was about the National Women’s Soccer League. The National Women’s Soccer League is planning to add its 11th franchise in Los Angeles and several celebrities and prominent personalities have backed it up. The National Women’s Soccer League is the top women’s soccer league in the world and hence several women have gladly become the owners of it.

An esteemed group of individuals include Natalie Portman, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, late-night talk show host Lilly Singh, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman and media, gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman along with Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Rachel Buehler, Shannon Boxx, Amanda Cromwell, Lorrie Fair and several more. Priyanka expressed how proud she felt to know that the team was primarily women-led.

The fourth story by Priyanka Chopra was about a family that created a huge sensation due to their amazing fashion sense. Priyanka Chopra in the caption wrote that Hsu Hsiu-e and her husband Chang Wan-ji are owners of a laundrette in Taiwan. She continued to say that one day their grandson convinced them to try on some abandoned clothes. From there, the couple became huge internet sensations with over 170k followers online after modelling the looks from the abandoned clothes.

The fifth story Priyanka shared was of a mother-daughter duo who graduated from medical school together. The duo plans on starting residencies together as well. The actor was amazed by the determination of the mother, as she explained that Dr Cynthia raised her daughter Jasmine being a single mother and also chased her dreams at the same time. Priyanka Chopra wrote that they are proof that it is never too late to chase your dreams.

Many such stories were further shared by Priyanka Chopra. The actor also shared how happy she was to know that Oxford is possibly developing a vaccine for the Coronavirus. In another story, she wrote about a principal from Mumbai who waived off the fees of certain students as they did not have the means to pay in time. The principal and her husband also spent 4lakhs from their savings as a donation to these families.

Another story featured a grocery shop owner who tried to get a mask which would be transparent so that people with hearing disabilities who depend on lip-reading could understand what is being communicated. Thus such inspiring and amazing stories were shared by the actor on her social media handle.

