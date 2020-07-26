Priyanka Chopra Met With Accident While Filming Song 'Let's Play Holi', Read More

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular celebrities in the Hindi film industry and she is also a global sensation. She has won several accolades for her work in the movies and also has worked as an icon for youth across the world. Not just Hollywood, but some of her Bollywood films have also won hearts of fans with her memorable performances in films. One such film was Waqt: The Race Against Time. But did you know that while she was shooting the film she had an accident? Read here to know more about it here.

Priyanka Chopra's accident on the set of Waqt

Waqt: The Race Against Time is a 2005 film that

was loved by fans for its plot and amazing cast. This film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. This film's songs were also loved by fans. One song that stood out was the song titled Do Me A Favor, Let's Play Holi. This song was loved by fans and reportedly took over seven days to shoot. This song also proved to be a big threat to Priyanka as she got electrocuted while on a break from shooting the song. Reportedly, she went to dry off into her trailer when she got electrocuted. But reportedly, she recovered from the shock and finished the song's shoot.

Take a look at the song here

The story of this film revolves around a man named Ishwar Chandra Thakur who is living a good life. He has a loving wife Sumitra and son Aditya. But he is disappointed as his son is dependent on him, and is a spoilt brat. His son Aditya is played by Akshay Kumar. He falls in love with his father's rival's daughter. After he does this Ishwar decides to teach his son a lesson and banishes him out of the house. Aditya then faces poverty and then he starts to work and earn a living for himself and his wife and child. Take a look at the trailer here.

On professional front

Priyanka Chopra has last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar. Now she will be seen in films like The White Tiger, The Matrix 4, Cowboy Ninja Viking and a few others. It was reported that she will be seen in the TV series Citadel too.

