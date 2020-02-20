Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In These Shoulder Detailed Gowns

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of those celebrities who has represented Bollywood on a global level. The actor is best known for her acting skills and fashion choices. From opting for extremely experimental looks for red carpets to keeping it subtle for casual styling, Priyanka Chopra never failed to leave her fans amazed. Here are a few of her shoulder-detailed gowns to take inspiration from.

The neon-pink tube gown

Priyanka Chopra opted for a neon pink gown for an award ceremony. Her gown was complemented with an off-shoulder boat neck detailing and a long train. The actor amped up her look with a diamond-studded choker necklace. For her glam, she balanced the look with nude palette eye makeup and dark lip colour.

The red ruffled-gown

Priyanka Chopra opted for a red one-shoulder dress for an event. The actor's dress was complemented with ruffles on one-sleeve. She completed her look with sunglasses and nude stilettos. For her hairstyle, she opted for curled wavy hair.

The white floral tube gown

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in Oscars 2020 wearing a white mesh gown. The gown was a mesh tulle with floral prints all over. Her stunning gown was complemented with a waist belt. The rest of her look was balanced with mascara-lashed eyes and bold lip colour. She completed her attire with a middle-parted sleek bun and a white clutch bag.

The black-white ruffled tube gown

Priyanka Chopra pulled off a black-white tube gown. Her dress was complemented with dye-print detailing and ruffles all-over. She completed her look with diamond-studded earrings. For her glam, she opted for winged eyeliner and nude lip colour.

The red mesh tube gown

Priyanka Chopra pulled off a red floral gown for an event. Her gown was a tube gown complemented with mesh all-over. She balanced her look with a chunky waist belt. She completed her look with wine coloured stilettos. For her glam, she opted for bold lip colour and sleek ponytail.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

