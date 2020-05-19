Priyanka Chopra's Lockdown Selfies Are All About Spreading Positivity

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, people have been finding new ways to make their quarantine time interesting. There are many actors who are seen sharing their photoshoot images, selfies and other types of images during the lockdown. One such actor who has been posting selfies during the lockdown is Priyanka Chopra. She has found a new way to make her quarantine time interesting. During the lockdown, the actor has been sharing some beautiful selfies of herself for which she has been complimented by fans. The actor is currently staying with her husband in California. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's lockdown selfies.

Priyanka Chopra's lockdown selfies

In this picture, the actor is seen in a fashionable avatar. She wore an all-white attire. Priyanka Chopra is seen basking in the sun, looking absolutely gorgeous in the picture. Her round hat, cool shades, and her cherry lip complemented her overall fashionable look. Along with the lovely picture, she also mentioned in the post that she is feeling blessed. Her fans also posted heart and fire emojis in the comment section. The post has gained over 1.1 million views on Instagram.

The Sky is Pink actor clicked this selfie when she stepped outdoors for the first time in two months. She was seen wearing a mask while stepping outside. Her mask is designed and the actor was wearing a yellow outfit in the picture. She kept her hair open for the selfie. Manish Malhotra also commented on the post and said that her eyes sparkle always. Actor Esha Gupta also commented on the post. The post has gained over 1.1 million views on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra looks extremely beautiful in her picture. She is seen wearing a blue outfit on the occasion of Earth Day. She also shared a small and sweet message where she said that we may be apart right now but the Earth keeps us connected. Furthermore, she also mentioned healing Mother Earth together. Her husband also commented heart emojis on the post. She also wore makeup and kept her hair open that complemented her overall look. The post gained over 1.7 million views on Instagram and is one of Priyanka's most viewed lockdown selfies.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen wearing makeup and the actor opted for a light blue outfit. Pati Dubroff, who is Priyanka Chopra Jonas' make up artist, also commented on the post. Her middle-parted hairstyle also complemented her overall look.

