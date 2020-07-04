Watch: Priyanka Chopra's Journey As 'outsider' With No Connections To Becoming Global Icon

Priyanka Chopra completed 20 years in the entertainment industry. On the occasion, Ozzy Productions made a seven-minute video tribute to this global icon who started in the industry with no Bollywood connections. Here's what it is about.

Priyanka Chopra's video on completing 20 years in Bollywood

On Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account, the actor posted the video made by Ozzy Productions to honour her two decades in entertainment. The video started with a voice saying that Bollywood used to be "quite an insider industry" with only a few film families dominating. The video then showed snippets of Priyanka Chopra from her movie, Fashion followed by a moment from an award ceremony.

The video also focussed on Priyanka Chopra breaking stereotypes. There is also a moment from when Priyanka won the award for 'Global Icon extraordinary' and a still of her father holding her award up in the air while she looks at him fondly. There are many more snippets of the actor's journey in the Bollywood industry.

A line from a leading international magazine is quoted in the video which says Priyanka Chopra is one of the most "powerful women" in the world. Another voice can be heard saying that she is the "most accomplished" personality to come from the Indian film industry while stills of her UNICEF work is also shared. The video also showed Priyanka saying at an award function she wanted to become an aeronautical engineer initially.

Ozzy productions' video also mentioned that Priyanka Chopra is a two-time National Award winner. The video also showed clips of the actor getting hugged by her parents who seem proud of their daughter. The video also listed other tags awarded to the actor like 'World's 100 most influential people', 'self-made superstar', 'First Indian to host Met Gala' and many more.

Moments from Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas were also shown in the video. Following this, a voice can be heard asking her where does she hope her career takes her in 10 years to which she replied "global domination". The video also showed moments from Priyanka winning Best Actor award followed by her transition to Hollywood where she worked in Quantico, Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic. The video ended with several more clips of Priyanka's movies and moments from Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "20 Years in Entertainment ✨". She also added, "Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I hope to meet you all someday.. Meanwhile I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned! Thank you #pcmaniacs". Take a look:

