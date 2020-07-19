Priyanka Chopra In Fuss-free Pantsuit: Here's How Fans Can Recreate Her Look

When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra has managed to impress time and again. The Quantico actor's sartorial choices are still ravishing since her debut. Be it at the various red-carpet appearance or taking over the streets of Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra has been quite the diva all along. Her sartorial choices are inspiring as she keeps shelling out style goals for her fans every now and then.

Apart from her every appearance, some of her most iconic looks are her airport diaries. They have always been comfy and fuss-free. From donning skirts and crop tops to pantsuits, The Sky is Pink actor makes sure that she styles simple casual wear in an attractive way.

One of the most mesmerising looks of the actor has been the blue pantsuit. Keeping her mid-length hair straight with a middle parting, the actor opted for a fuss-free pantsuit. Her dress had flared pants and a loose-fitting blazer. Priyanka wore a white top underneath. Priyanka chose to fold the blazer sleeves to give it a power-packed look. The actor opted for white heeled boots which looked perfect with it.

Here's how you can recreate PeeCee's look

If one wants a similar look like Priyanka Chopra, they too can opt for something as natural and stylish for any formal outing. Whether it is a board meeting, a formal dinner, or even an office video meeting, one can suit up and look classy wearing this outfit. Apart from blue, one can opt for a pink pantsuit look with a white top underneath and can choose to wear pointy heels as they add some oomph to the attire.

One can also go in for the classic white look. Opt for a crop top and pair the attire with trendy sunglasses. Moreover, royal blue is also one colour that makes one stand out. With bell-bottom pants and a long blazer, one can rock any formal event and look the part too.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink. She portrayed the role of Aditi Chaudhary in the flick and was lauded by the critics. The actor will reportedly be next seen in the film We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Her production, Paani, also received several accolades at the recent National Film Awards.

