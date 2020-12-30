Priyanka Chopra Names 3 'amazing And Complex' Roles She Played During 20 Years In Industry

Global icon Priyanka Chopra who is currently in the UK with her husband Nick Jonas shared a video on Instagram while looking back at all the iconic characters she has played in her films in her career span of 20 years. The video showcased the journey of the actress where she gave some jaw-dropping performances on the silver screen.

Priyanka Chopra looks back at her iconic roles in Bollywood

Through the video, the actress reflected on the three most amazing and complex characters that she played at different points in time. While mentioning that she portrayed the roles with depth, conflict, and resilience, Priyanka also gives credit to the directors of the three films while calling them ‘institutions in themselves.’ She revealed the three characters as Kashibai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial film Bajirao Mastani, Susanna from Vishal Bharadwaj directorial film 7 Khoon Maaf, and Jhilmil from Anurag Basu’s film Barfi.

The actress while captioning the post expressed her pride and privilege of portraying some “distinct, memorable characters” in her journey of 20 years in the entertainment industry. Taking a moment to thank all the directors and the people behind them, the actress penned a lengthy heart-warming note and wrote, “#20in2020. In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve had the privilege to play some distinct, memorable characters crafted by the finest directors in the business. Today, I’m talking about 3 such amazing, complex characters I’ve played at different points in time, with depth, conflict, and resilience & working with 3 phenomenal directors who I believe are an institution in themselves. Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Susanna (7 Khoon Maaf) by Vishal Bhardwaj Jhilmil (Barfi) by Anurag Basu.”

Adding, she wrote, “Bold, loyal & fierce...Kashibai was one of the most endearing characters I've played. Thank you Sanjay sir and everyone on the team for bringing Kashi into my life. Her grace under fire is still so inspiring to me. 7 Khoon Maaf...a dark comedy with a woman protagonist who is looking for true love and tries to find it 7 times, but in the end, is still lonely. Thank you Vishal Sir for giving me Susanna - complex, immersive, impulsive yet vulnerable. To play Jhilmil, a girl with Autism was a serious responsibility. But under Anurag sirs tutelage, she turned out to be honest, raw and brought me so much joy.”

This post of the actress comes after she completed 20 glorious years in the entertainment industry. Earlier, to mark the special milestone, the actress shared a post on Twitter and invited fans to join her in the celebration as she geared up to pick 20 monumental moments of her career. Priyanka shared a video message on her social media accounts and wrote, “2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support mean the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020.”

2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! 🙈 You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVdhL6SQOS — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2020

