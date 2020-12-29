Priyanka Chopra's Take On Meme Trend Of '2020 Won' Pun Is Hilarious, See Here

Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra recently shared a meme on her Instagram story. The actor used a photo of herself from one of her shoots and edited her version of the popular meme trend about the New Year 2021. This pun basically highlights that the year 2020 is about to end but the coming year would make everyone declare its victory since it is 2021, in other words, '2020 won'.

Priyanka Chopra's pun on the New Year 2021

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story revealed her version of this meme. The story saw a photo of herself from one of her movies or shows in which Priyanka Chopra looks shocked with her eyes wide open and jaws dropped. Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a black top in this photo.

According to the actor, this particular shot accurately sums up the expression that people have when they realise the pun actually has some merit. She used it as a pictorial description of the meme. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Does anyone else feel troubled by the fact that the name of the next year is literally 2020 won?".

She attached her photo and tagged, @thedivorcedmamabear. She thanked the user for the inspiration to create this meme. Priyanka also added three mind-blown emojis to this story expressing her shock. See the story here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir - Unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently wrote a book named Unfinished. She posted a photo on December 8 which unveiled the look of her upcoming book. Priyanka Chopra has been working in Bollywood and Hollywood and has been busy throughout but the actor did find some time to write about her life and this book will be launching in the year 2021. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share the cover of her memoir. She also wrote that the book will be printed next month and will be available for pre-order. Check out her post here.

Priyanka Chopra's take on shooting amid the COVID pandemic

Here is another photo that Priyanka Chopra shared on December 20. The actor reflected on what shooting a film in 2020 looks like and gave her fans an insight into the shooting life. She was seen wearing a face shield in the picture. See the post here.

