Priyanka Chopra narrates inspiring anecdote about father with pic in Army uniform in book

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has donned multiple hats in her career, right from being a model, Miss World to actor, singer and then a producer. The actor is now set to come up with a book, her own memoir, titled Unfinished. She has been waiting with bated breath and expressing her excitement ahead of the release of the book by teasing some interesting life anecdotes in it.

‘Little’ Priyanka Chopra in Army uniform

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to post a photo where she is a ‘little Priyanka’ dressed in an Army uniform. The Mary Kom star’s father, late Dr Ashok Chopra and her mother Dr Madhu Chopra had been physicians with the Indian Army.

She recalled following her father around the house dressed in his Army uniform. Priyanka wrote about aspiring to ‘be exactly like him’. The actor called Chopra Sr her ‘idol’ and that he encouraged her ‘sense of adventure’ right from her childhood.

She shared how the photo also displayed her urge to ‘uncover something new’ and to do ‘something that hadn’t been done before’. Sharing how she wanted to 'discover something that no one had found yet', she wrote about always ‘wanting to be the first.’ Priyanka expressed that it was an urge that drives her in all her endeavours even today.

Priyanka had also expressed her love for her father through her tattoo that read ‘Daddy’s lil girl’, apart from heartfelt notes on days of importance like anniversaries.

Recently, Priyanka had quipped in excitement on receiving the jacket of her book.

The 38-year-old had shared in September that she was going to come up with her book titled Unfinished. Since then, the Quantico actor has posted numerous moments from her life, like the Miss World win and childhood photos on social media.

Priyanka Chopra on the professional front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to feature in We Can Be Heroes, a superhero film, that is set to release on New Year. She is also starring in the adaptation of the book, The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Among other major projects, include Matrix 4.

